3 reasons the Carolina Panthers will win vs. the Saints in Week 2
The Carolina Panthers need this one on Monday night.
What are three reasons that will determine whether or not the Carolina Panthers defeat the New Orleans Saints in Week 2?
The Carolina Panthers performance in Week 1 resulted in some ups and downs as they began the season 0-1 after suffering a loss to the Atlanta Falcons. Bryce Young had his NFL debut where he recorded a touchdown pass, but at the cost of two interceptions.
Moving on to Week 2, the Panthers host the New Orleans Saints for Monday Night Football at Bank of America Stadium. It’ll be Carolina's home opener. Frank Reich and staff will have the NFL world watching on primetime television.
The Saints are betting favorites. This is fair considering the Panthers didn’t play a great brand of football in Week 1.
New Orleans is coming off a nice win in their home opener against the Tennessee Titans. They have a new signal-caller this season in veteran Derek Carr, who played pretty well game in their triumph and will look to continue this solid production against Carolina.
Former Pro Bowl running back Alvin Kamara is still serving a suspension and will be unavailable on Monday night. But the Panthers would be wise not to underestimate the Saints.
This will be the Panthers' second divisional game in as many weeks and it will be an important one for them. The schedule doesn’t get any easier for a while and Carolina needs to take advantage of the winnable games - especially at home.
Here are three reasons the Panthers will be victorious in Week 2.