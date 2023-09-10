4 major observations from Bryce Young's performance at the Falcons in Week 1
How did Bryce Young get on during his competitive NFL debut?
By Dean Jones
What were some major observations from Carolina Panthers quarterback Bryce Young's performance at the Atlanta Falcons in Week 1?
After an offseason of great change in personal circumstances, Bryce Young took the field for his first NFL regular season start at the Atlanta Falcons. The No. 1 overall selection in the 2023 NFL Draft has some enormous pressure on his shoulders as a rookie, but there is a clear sense of confidence that the quarterback can reach or perhaps exceed expectations.
Young's temperament, poise, and overall demeanor attracted the Carolina Panthers to him throughout their strenuous pre-draft assessments. These traits have also commanded instant respect within the locker room, which was another big objective heading into the 2023 campaign.
This was like nothing Young's ever experienced before. As it turned out, the Panthers and their quarterback fell way short en route to a disappointing 24-10 loss.
With this in mind, here are four major observations from Young's performance at the Falcons.
Bryce Young's early jitters
Despite an encouraging first drive that ended with a blown fourth down play in the red zone, there were some definite early jitters from Bryce Young. Not entirely unexpected when one considers the magnitude of this occasion and the fact he was playing in a hostile atmosphere.
Young threw an interception when Jessie Bates III read his eyes like a book. There were also some timing issues with his wide receivers, who had some difficulty creating separation at times further complicating matters.
Nobody was expecting perfection from the new face of the Carolina Panthers. But it was important that Young shook off these obvious nerves as the contest went on.