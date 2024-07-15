3 secret weapons the Carolina Panthers must profit from in 2024
By Dean Jones
K'Lavon Chaisson - Carolina Panthers OLB
The Carolina Panthers have plenty of potential complications across their new-look depth chart despite some impressive signings from general manager Dan Morgan. None more so than the situation within their edge-rushing room.
Those in power opted to trade Brian Burns to the New York Giants after his relationship with the franchise became unrepairable thanks to the previous regime's incompetence. The Panthers also lost Frankie Luvu to the Washington Commanders after he turned down their contract extension. Yetur Gross-Matos landed himself a surprising switch to the San Francisco 49ers after finally showing signs of life in 2023.
Carolina didn't sit still. Acquiring former No. 1 overall pick Jadeveon Clowney was seen as a significant coup by the organization. D.J. Wonnum also came on board, but there's no telling for sure how much he'll be able to contribute after suffering a setback in his recovery from a torn quad.
Depth isn't great aside from that. The Panthers need someone to make their presence felt and become an integral piece of the rotation. K'Lavon Chaisson might be that guy.
The edge rusher hasn't enjoyed the best start to his professional career. Chaisson secured just five sacks in four seasons with the Jacksonville Jaguars, which represents a major disappointment for someone who was taken No. 20 overall in the 2020 NFL Draft. He was swiftly moved on once his contract expired with little fanfare attached.
Chaisson is relishing the prospect of starting fresh. He seems reinvigorated and eager to prove his worth within a scheme that seems more suited to his athletic attributes. That's no guarantee based on what we've seen so far, but the opportunity is there if everything goes well throughout camp and preseason games.
Any improvements Chaisson makes will be a bonus. Opposing offensive protection schemes won't be giving the player much respect when he's on the field. Capitalizing on this is crucial in pursuit of turning his career around.