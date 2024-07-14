Struggling veteran looking to maximize Carolina Panthers' opportunity
By Dean Jones
The Carolina Panthers made several risky acquisitions throughout the offseason. Dan Morgan needed to be bold and take drastic measures in pursuit of getting this franchise off rock bottom. The new general manager inherited a difficult situation, but he managed to navigate it successfully enough to raise confidence among the fanbase.
There are concerns across the depth chart. Perhaps the biggest centers on Carolina's edge rushing options after the Panthers lost several key figures throughout a dramatic recruitment period for the organization.
Morgan had no choice other than to trade Brian Burns to the New York Giants. Frankie Luvu and Yetur Gross-Matos departed in free agency. Jadeveon Clowney and D.J. Wonnum were acquired to become the starters. The Panthers also signed K'Lavon Chaisson despite a turbulent start to his NFL career.
Big things were expected of Chaisson as the No. 20 overall selection in the 2020 NFL Draft. Things didn't go according to plan, with the player gaining just five sacks in four seasons before the Jacksonville Jaguars went in a different direction.
K'Lavon Chaisson looking to maximize his second NFL chance with the Carolina Panthers
Chaisson was eager to get a fresh start after things became stale in the Florida sunshine. He's also confident the Panthers provide him with the environment needed to thrive moving forward based on comments via Aaron Wilson of Click2Houston.
"I’m real appreciative because it’s everything I could have asked for from a fresh start. It’s a true opportunity to establish an identity for a team, city and culture, so it’s everything I could ask for. They’re getting a complete player and they’re getting a winner. That’s the most important thing is the W column. I got used to winning in high school and college. It’s a mindset and acknowledgment of the grind it takes to reach a certain level and make a certain impact. It’s about competition. They’re getting someone who is truly loyal and respects the game, a true rarity. All in all, they’re getting a complete player, a complete person and human that comes with it. I feel like I have every tool it takes to be a great player."- K'Lavon Chaisson via Click2Houston
The draft bust status has firmly enveloped Chaisson. He'll be the first to admit his performance levels should have been better. But the Jaguars also deserve their share of blame for mismanaging his early development.
Ejiro Evero and his accomplished defensive coaching staff provide Chaisson with a sounder footing. There's also a significant opportunity awaiting the North Shore High School product looking at the distinct lack of depth within Carolina's edge rushing room.
This is the last chance saloon for Chaisson. If the player cannot raise consistency in whatever role he assumes, his time with the Panthers will be short-lived. It might also be the last we see of him in the league.
That's how high the stakes are for Chaisson. He's endured a rough ride and had to cope with the death of his father along the way. Hopefully, a change of scenery can be the spark that ignites him entering Year 5 of his professional career.
Chaisson has a sizable task awaiting him with no margin for error. How he comes through with pressure mounting will go a long way to determining his role and overall fate with the Panthers.