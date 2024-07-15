3 secret weapons the Carolina Panthers must profit from in 2024
By Dean Jones
Ja'Tavion Sanders - Carolina Panthers TE
The Carolina Panthers needed to improve their weapons around quarterback Bryce Young this offseason. His supporting cast received a boost at every position group thanks to the moves made by Dan Morgan. Couple this with head coach Dave Canales' impressive record with signal-callers during his previous stops, it's not hard to see why things are looking up for the No. 1 overall selection in the 2023 NFL Draft.
Finding ways to get the tight ends involved more frequently is only going to help. Canales' scheme promises to depend heavily on the group in pursuit of making life easier for Young. The notable strides made by Tommy Tremble and Ian Thomas over early off-season workouts lend further weight to this claim.
The Panthers also picked up a new face in the form of Ja'Tavion Sanders. He was seen as a high-value selection during the draft at No. 101 overall. He might not offer much from a blocking standpoint initially, but his athleticism and explosive route-running suggest this can be utilized right out of the gate.
Sanders' assured hands and outstanding body control represent s mismatch for most slot cornerbacks and linebackers. He's a threat to gain yards after the catch and can also make his presence felt in red-zone situations for good measure. The Panthers didn't draft him to sit on the sidelines. They want him to evolve into a long-term threat - someone capable of being Young's security blanket in key situations.
There are countless examples around the NFL of tight ends thriving immediately. Expecting Sanders to have a campaign similar to Sam LaPorta with the Detroit Lions in 2023 is stretching things. At the same time, there's an opportunity to unseat Tremble and Thomas in his quest to become the top dog.
That's a best-case scenario for the Panthers. Sanders should be highly motivated to prove people wrong after slipping out of the first three rounds. There's a lot of hard work ahead, but his physical profile suggests Carolina might boast a special talent on their hands.