3 shocking cuts the Carolina Panthers could make in 2024
Nothing is off the table right now...
By Dean Jones
What shocking cuts could the Carolina Panthers contemplate as part of their drastic revamp under Dave Canales and Dan Morgan in 2024?
The Carolina Panthers are cash-strapped and looking to trim their roster fat. Those in power must take their medicine after inheriting a complete shambles from the previous regime. It's going to take a while to get this franchise back among the contenders. The time for quick fixes and band-aid solutions has long gone.
Dan Morgan's mini-cull has already begun. The Panthers plan to release or trade Donte Jackson before his $4 million roster bonus is due. They've also informed veteran tight end Hayden Hurst that his services are no longer required after one season with the organization.
After placing the non-exclusive franchise tag on edge rusher Brian Burns, there is just $13 million in salary-cap space available right now. Therefore, more moves could be on the way as the new power structure finally starts putting a long-term plan in place for sustainable success.
With this in mind, here are three shocking cuts the Panthers could make in 2024.
Xavier Woods - Carolina Panthers S
I won't spend much time on this because this shouldn't enter the Carolina Panthers' train of thought. Xavier Woods was one of the team's standout performers on defense last season, providing stability on the backend and exceptional communication to ensure others were in the correct positions more often than not. With defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero sticking around to work alongside Dave Canales, it makes sense to keep his core playmakers intact.
That said, the Panthers need to save money somehow. Releasing Woods provides $4.5 million in additional salary-cap space to spend elsewhere and adds another $3.25 million to the dead money total. It would be a controversial move all things considered, but something that will probably come up in their discussions.
Woods should feel extremely aggrieved if the Panthers went in this direction based on his performance levels over the last two years. This is a business above all else, but it would be a foolish move, in my opinion.