3 sleepers that could make the Carolina Panthers roster in 2023
Which Carolina Panthers players could emerge as potential sleepers to make the 53-man roster in 2023?
Carolina Panthers training camp is fast approaching. With most of the 53-man roster figured out before it begins, open spots for players to win will be hard to find.
There are always surprise cuts and injuries in training camp. This means that some players will have a better chance to make the regular season roster in Week 1 depending on how they perform in the humbling humidity Spartanburg provides.
Some players are a part of the camp roster to gain experience or earn a practice squad spot. There are also a few individuals on the bubble, but they are not expected to be on the 53-man squad.
However, anything can happen, and some have a legitimate chance at earning a spot on the Panthers if they catch the eye of Frank Reich and his exceptional staff team.
So before training camp begins for the Panthers, who are three sleepers who could make Carolina's roster this season?
Bumper Pool - Carolina Panthers LB
After having hip surgery and going undrafted, linebacker Bumper Pool enters training camp with an opportunity to prove himself after a solid four-year career with the Arkansas Razorbacks.
Pool comes into a situation with the Carolina Panthers where there is not much depth at the position after the core players. With the salary number he has, the team can keep him as a special teams guy that can fill in on defense when needed.
He played his collegiate career in the SEC. The conference is viewed as the best in college football and Pool did a solid job on a team that got better every year.
There was a chance Pool would get selected in one of the later rounds of the draft, but nobody took a chance on the undersized thumper. Carolina did well to snag him, and he has a reasonable chance to make the 53-man roster.