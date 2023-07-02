Carolina Panthers 53-man roster projection: Plenty to play for at 2023 camp
By Dean Jones
How could the Carolina Panthers' 53-man roster be shaping up in 2023 as the team gets set to embark on their annual training camp at Wofford College?
The Carolina Panthers are putting the final preparations in place before their annual pilgrimage to Spartanburg in South Carolina for training camp. This will be hot, heavy, and frantic, with many roster spots up for grabs under Frank Reich's exciting new regime in 2023.
On this topic, we took a look and gave a special 53-man roster projection before the Panthers get to grips with the unbearable humidity that envelops Wofford College at this time of year.
Carolina Panthers QBs (3)
- Bryce Young, Andy Dalton, Matt Corral.
Huge changes were almost inevitable within the Carolina Panthers quarterback room this off-season. Those in power were aggressive to finally put a sustainable plan in place long-term, which began by signing Andy Dalton in free agency and ended with securing Bryce Young's services at No. 1 overall in the 2023 NFL Draft.
Young has all the intangibles needed to become Carolina's franchise quarterback and a worthy heir to Cam Newton's throne. He's made an outstanding start to early workouts, which can hopefully continue throughout camp in readiness for his first NFL start in Week 1 at the Atlanta Falcons.
There is a strong veteran support system in the form of Dalton, who's seen it all throughout an eventful career. His experience will be vital from a backup role and in the event Young does miss time, the Panthers have a steady understudy to pick up the slack.
Matt Corral is the unknown quantity. But the signal-caller looked sharp throughout OTAs and the new NFL ruling that allows for an emergency quarterback to be activated in case injury strikes should ensure he gets a roster spot.
A situation could emerge where the Panthers trade Corral. But it would have to be a big offer at this juncture.