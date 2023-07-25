3 sleepers that could make the Carolina Panthers roster in 2023
These three players have the ability to sneak onto the Carolina Panthers roster.
Rejzohn Wright - Carolina Panthers CB
Rejzhon Wright finished his career at Oregon State with a great season. He enters Carolina Panthers' training camp with a chip on his shoulder after going undrafted, which was something of a surprise when one considers the outstanding athletic attributes at the defensive back's disposal.
Wright played so well that he earned first-team Pac-12 honors in 2022. The other notable cornerback on that list is Christian Gonzalez, who slid slightly before the New England Patriots picked him at No. 17 overall.
Wright was an integral part of the turnaround at Oregon State and a defense that ranked No. 31 in points against. His size and physicality against wide receivers are two traits that can be very valuable in a depth cornerback - something the Panthers desperately need given the questions surrounding others within the room.
The likely No. 5 and No. 6 corners on the Panthers' roster are Keith Taylor Jr. and Stantley Thomas-Oliver III. But if Wright performs in pre-season how he did at the college level and proves his worth, he will make it hard for Carolina's brass to cut him.
If Wright doesn't do enough, it won't be for a lack of trying. And there should be a place on the practice squad waiting in this scenario.