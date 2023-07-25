3 sleepers that could make the Carolina Panthers roster in 2023
These three players have the ability to sneak onto the Carolina Panthers roster.
Camerun Peoples - Carolina Panthers RB
A string of injuries held back Camerun Peoples from showing his full potential at Appalachian State. But some performances he delivered before finishing his college career were extraordinary.
The most notable was a game where Peoples broke the bowl game rushing record against North Texas in 2020 when he ran for 317 yards on only 22 carries. An astonishing performance that obviously didn't go unnoticed by the Carolina Panthers.
The big running back is a talent Carolina should try to keep if they can.
At the moment, Raheem Blackshear is the likely candidate for the No. 3 spot in the backfield. But Peoples has an element of physicality and size that the Panthers are missing after losing D'Onta Foreman. And they need a ball carrier that can grind first downs and touchdowns in short yardage.
What holds Peoples back as a roster option is his limited ability out of the backfield as a receiver. That is a valuable asset for running backs who are second or third options on a depth chart.
If Carolina is comfortable with Miles Sanders as their one multi-dimensional rusher, Peoples can make the roster. And if he does, don't be surprised if the rookie makes valuable plays for the Panthers in 2023 and beyond.