Panthers News: Camerun Peoples, Bradley Bozeman, Bryce Young and Luke Kuechly
Checking out the best Carolina Panthers news and rumors from around the media.
By Dean Jones
Camerun Peoples wants Carolina Panthers shot
Everything looks pretty set in the running back room with Miles Sanders, Chuba Hubbard, and Raheeom Blackshear as the three expected to go through onto the 53-man roster. However, there is one man looking to ruffle a few feathers at training camp.
The Carolina Panthers wasted no time in picking up undrafted free-agent Camerun Peoples once the selection process concluded. Rather than feel bitter about not hearing his name called, the former Appalachian State stud is using this as a source of motivation in pursuit of forcing his way into the team's plans.
Based on his comments via The Charlotte Post, Peoples is starting to feel like he genuinely belongs. And the backfield threat is looking to build on this positive momentum when the pads go on at Wofford College.
"Every morning I step in the locker room, it’s just a feeling that I belong here (with the Panthers). I thank God first for putting me in this position because I worked my tail off to get here. They wanted me here. They brought me in here because they believe in me. I learned a lot more about my position, about the game. I’m trying to learn as much as I can. Watching film, talking to coaches, asking questions. Now I can come back for camp and apply what I know and play fast and loose. In camp, I will be ready to maximize my opportunity even more."- Camerun Peoples via The Charlotte Post
Much will depend on how many running backs the Panthers select and how Peoples performs when carries come his way in the preseason. But counting the rookie out at this juncture would be incredibly foolish.