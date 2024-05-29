3 small Carolina Panthers moves that could make a big difference in 2024
By Dean Jones
Carolina Panthers drafted Ja'Tavion Sanders
After another mundane season of production from the tight end room, Dan Morgan needed to find some solutions to this ongoing complication. There is no Greg Olsen to pick up the slack anymore. Although Dave Canales' scheme should help, improving personnel was another underrated need for the Carolina Panthers heading into the offseason.
Hayden Hurst was released after one uninspiring season cut short by a serious concussion. Canales and Morgan are both high on Tommy Tremble's promise to improve production with additional targets. Ian Thomas and Stephen Sullivan are still around, but they've been with the organization long enough to suggest something else was required.
This came when the Panthers selected Ja'Tavion Sanders at No. 101 overall in the 2024 NFL Draft. The former Texas star was seen by many as a Day 2 selection but fell through the cracks. When the Panthers had first refusal on the prospect to kick off Day 3, it was an opportunity Morgan wasn't going to waste.
Sanders won't make much difference as a blocker initially. The Panthers have enough tight ends capable of doing this task. What they don't have is a genuine tight-end threat in the passing game - someone capable of being lined up anywhere and making a difference.
The fourth-round selection can help in this area immediately with a smooth transition. He's a slick route-runner with outstanding ball skills and body control. Sanders also possesses the elusiveness needed to become a threat after the catch, so it would be surprising to see him become an afterthought in Canales' scheme in 2024.
Expecting miracles from Sanders right away would be foolish. But if he can develop a rapport with quarterback Bryce Young and generate some early momentum, he might end up being a surprise most teams don't see coming.
Regardless of whether it's Sanders or someone else, the tight end room needs to up their game. Otherwise, more changes could be on the horizon in 2025.