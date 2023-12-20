3 struggling Carolina Panthers players who came up clutch in Week 15
These players stepped up in the biggest way imaginable.
By Dean Jones
Bryce Young - Carolina Panthers QB
It's been a rollercoaster journey for Bryce Young during his rookie campaign. The quarterback's had some ups and downs up to now. He's cut a forlorn figure of late, tired of the underperformance and constant losing for the first time in his football career.
Young had increasing doubters heading into Week 15 against the Atlanta Falcons. The Carolina Panthers managed to keep things close thanks to their exceptional defense. This gave the No. 1 overall selection a chance to mastermind a second game-winning drive this season.
These are the moments Young is made for. He's got the clutch gene within. He can inspire others around him and keep them calm. More importantly, his fearless mindset to make the right throws in key moments was evident throughout the last drive en route to a rare success.
Young's poise was sensational. The conditions didn't make a difference when push came to shove. And it's amazing what the signal-caller can do when he gets time in the pocket to go through his progressions.
The demeanor was completely different after the contest. It's like a weight had been lifted off the former Alabama sensation's shoulders. Some critics remain - it was just one good game after all - but it was another sign of what he might be capable of when everyone else around him lives up to their end of the bargain.