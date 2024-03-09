3 teams Carolina Panthers must outbid for WR help as free agency heats up
The competition for wide receiver help will be fierce.
By Dean Jones
Which teams must the Carolina Panthers outbid in their quest to acquire wide receiver help when the free-agent frenzy gets underway?
Reinforcements are desperately needed across the Carolina Panthers offense. Bryce Young went through severe hardship as a rookie made worse by C.J. Stroud flourishing in Year 1 with the Houston Texans. The new regime isn't exactly flush with assets, but they have to upgrade by any means necessary.
The offensive line is reportedly going to get priority during free agency. Carolina must also improve its skill position players around Young. Anything less could jeopardize the signal-caller's chances of making a better go of things after receiving a huge amount of unfair criticism since the campaign concluded.
Of course, the Panthers won't be alone in their pursuit of wide receiver assistance. This is not the most attractive destination, so tempering expectations should be the preferred course of action where the fanbase is concerned until Carolina proves capable of running a successful football operation.
With this in mind, here are three teams the Panthers must outbid to land wide receiver help in 2024 free agency.
Carolina Panthers must outbid Titans
DeAndre Hopkins is set to enter free agency and Treylon Burks has yet to show the capabilities normally associated with productive wideouts around the league. With a new offensive-minded head coach in Brian Callahan, it would be a surprise if the Tennessee Titans weren't active in their quest to put everything around quarterback Will Levis this offseason.
Levis was a polarizing figure before the draft and dropped into the second round as a result. He flashed promise when installed into the starting lineup. He also found life difficult at times. With All-Pro running back Derrick Henry set to take his chances elsewhere, the signal-caller will be tasked with much more next time around.
The Carolina Panthers will likely face competition from the Titans for wide receivers in free agency. Unfortunately, the AFC South team is loaded with more than $80 million in available salary-cap space.