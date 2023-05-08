3 teams that could sign Cam Newton after the 2023 NFL Draft
By Dean Jones
Which teams could potentially sign former Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton now that the 2023 NFL Draft has played out?
Cam Newton's recent claim about speaking with teams ahead of potentially signing was based on the 2023 NFL Draft and which avenues teams might explore from the college ranks. While a reunion with the Carolina Panthers won't happen after the team drafted Bryce Young and signed Andy Dalton, there might be a landing spot somewhere provided he's willing to be a backup initially.
Newton spoke with Josina Anderson on her latest Undefined podcast and said there was interest after his throwing showcase at Auburn's pro day. Whether it amounts to anything more remains to be seen, but the former NFL MVP is still in great shape and his arm looked live enough to warrant consideration.
One potential stumbling block is the amount of football Newton's missed over the last two seasons. He came back to Carolina in Week 10 of the 2021 campaign but started just twice, which was followed by missing the entire 2022 campaign as franchises looked elsewhere for assistance under center.
What comes next for Newton is hanging in the balance. But these three teams make a ton of sense now that the 2023 NFL Draft has concluded.
Team No. 1
Cam Newton could join the Browns
The Cleveland Browns have Joshua Dobbs, Kellen Mond, and recent draft pick Dorian Thompson-Robinson behind starter Deshaun Watson. However, signing Cam Newton provides a respectable role model for the No. 1 ahead of a critical campaign.
Much has been made of Watson's off-field scandal. His production was indifferent at best once returning from suspension last season, so having Newton around for advice and to keep him fully focused would be a tremendous asset to call upon.
Stranger things have happened. And the benefits for Watson are there for all to see as the signal-caller looks to make a better go of things next season.