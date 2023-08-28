3 teams that could trade for Carolina Panthers QB Matt Corral before final cuts
Matt Corral's future with the Carolina Panthers looks murky.
By Dean Jones
Which teams could potentially trade for Carolina Panthers quarterback Matt Corral before final cuts if those in power deem him surplus to requirements?
The next day or so is going to be nerve-wracking for many players around the NFL. Roster cuts are always the toughest part of the business, with hundreds of dreams set to be crushed before Tuesday's deadline as numbers go from 90 to 53 in the blink of an eye.
This bears special significance for Matt Corral. The luckless quarterback might be kept on as a third option depending on how the Carolina Panthers' new regime perceives his ability, but the prospect of cutting ties after just one season is a realistic one all things considered.
If the Panthers decide that Corral is expendable heading into the 2023 campaign, then it might be worth general manager Scott Fitterer shopping him to other teams in the hope of getting something in return for the 2022 third-round selection.
On this topic, here are three potential trade destinations for Corral before final cuts.
Carolina Panthers could trade Matt Corral to the Chargers
With only Easton Stick and Max Duggan behind Justin Herbert on the quarterback depth chart, the Los Angeles Chargers could be an intriguing destination for Matt Corral in this scenario. One could make a strong case for him being better than the two aforementioned backups, but whether sacrificing a Day 3 pick for the signal-caller is something they'd contemplate is another matter.
Learning behind a franchise-caliber performer such as Herbert would do wonders for Corral's development. This move could also see the Ole Miss product go from an afterthought to a team's legitimate secondary option - something he desperately craves.