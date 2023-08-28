3 teams that could trade for Carolina Panthers QB Matt Corral before final cuts
Matt Corral's future with the Carolina Panthers looks murky.
By Dean Jones
Carolina Panthers could trade Matt Corral to the Chiefs
Going from a perennial underachiever to the defending Super Bowl champions would be an interesting plot twist for Matt Corral. But given the Kansas City Chiefs have reportedly shown interest in Carson Wentz, it's clear they are looking for an upgrade behind NFL MVP Patrick Mahomes before the regular season arrives.
Considering that Blaine Gabbert, Shane Buechele, and Chris Oladokun are the options if Mahomes goes down with an injury, it's not hard to see why. Wentz wouldn't cost them anything in terms of draft compensation, but adding a young signal-caller such as Matt Corral is an option worth considering if the price is right.
This scenario would receive Corral's approval, to put it mildly. Getting the opportunity to learn from two elite minds like Mahomes and head coach Andy Reid might be the spark that fast-tracks his development, even if there's no chance of competitive reps unless the No. 1 option is forced to the sidelines.
Much like the situation in Los Angeles, one could put Corral's talent above anything else the Chiefs have aside from Mahomes. However, having someone with Gabbert's experience might be more beneficial in the short term.
The Carolina Panthers could legitimately keep Corral - especially with the new NFL rule that permits a third emergency quarterback to be activated in the event of injury. That is an ongoing discussion happening right now, but it also wouldn't be surprising to learn Scott Fitterer is currently working the phones with the aim of extracting some sort of compensation for a player Carolina traded up to acquire in 2022.