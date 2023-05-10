3 things to expect from Panthers QB Bryce Young at 2023 rookie minicamp
By Dean Jones
What should the Carolina Panthers and its long-suffering fanbase expect from quarterback Bryce Young during the team's 2023 rookie minicamp?
All eyes will be on Bryce Young as the Carolina Panthers welcome draft picks and unheralded prospects for their 2023 rookie minicamp. The festivities begin on Friday and run through the weekend, which is the first chance each has to impress the new, elite-level coaching staff in pursuit of roster spots or prominent roles next season.
Young has more expectations than most on his shoulders. That comes with the territory after the Alabama product was taken No. 1 overall in the 2023 NFL Draft, but it's nothing the signal-caller hasn't experienced before throughout a glittering career to date.
The Panthers have placed a significant amount of faith in Young. However, those in power are making him earn everything, which begins at No. 2 on the quarterback depth chart behind veteran free-agent signing Andy Dalton.
The hard work starts now for Young. Here are three things the Panthers and fans can expect from their new franchise quarterback during the team's rookie minicamp in 2023.
Thing to Expect No. 1
Expect high-level work ethic from Bryce Young
One thing that separated Bryce Young from other prospects looking to hear their name called first during the 2023 NFL Draft was his mentality. The player's meticulous preparation, work ethic, and overall knowledge of football-related concepts left a notable impression, with Frank Reich claiming his football IQ was on the level of talents such as Peyton Manning and Andrew Luck.
Expect to see all this and more when Young takes the field at Carolina Panthers' rookie minicamp. He needs to set the tone for others to follow, which is almost the minimum requirement for any quarterback aiming to become a true franchise presence at the position.