4 UDFAs most likely to make the Carolina Panthers roster in 2023
Which undrafted free agents signed by the Carolina Panthers have the best chance of making the 53-man roster in 2023?
For the Carolina Panthers 2023 draft selections, hearing their names called over the weekend surely served as a culmination, of sorts, for all of their hard work and determination up to this point chasing their dream of becoming an NFL player. There is still a ton of work to be done, but it’s an accomplishment worth celebrating before diving back in.
However, that’s not the only path to turning dreams into reality for hopeful NFL prospects. After the NFL Draft is complete, teams can negotiate contracts with undrafted free agents to give them a shot at making the final roster or practice squad.
While it may not be the euphoric moment of being selected by a team, it still grants them that foot-in-the-door opportunity. One that the Carolina Panthers have extended to 13 players this year.
Less common to reach overwhelming success, obviously - being an undrafted free agent isn’t a totally pessimistic launching pad. There have been numerous great NFL players that began their professional journey via this route.
That list includes Austin Ekeler, Jason Peters, James Harrison, John Randle, Kurt Warner, Priest Holmes, Wes Welker, and Antonio Gates, among others. That’s a lot of hardware and individual accolades being carried by that group.
I don’t want to paint the picture that these next prospects we talk about are going to develop into All-Pro players destined for Canton or anything like that. But, I do think these four players have a real shot at making the Panthers' 53-man roster for the 2023 NFL season.