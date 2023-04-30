Grading every Carolina Panthers pick from the 2023 NFL Draft
Grading every pick from what turned out to be a monumental 2023 NFL Draft process for the Carolina Panthers that began at No. 1 overall.
Every Carolina Panthers fan around the world was hoping for something special during the 2023 NFL Draft. All eyes were on their No. 1 overall selection and which quarterback would be chosen, but those in power also had five other picks at their disposal to further heighten expectations under the new regime next season.
The collaboration, purpose, and professionalism with which the Panthers approached this entire process is a stark contrast to how things were handled when Matt Rhule had too much power. Scott Fitterer and Frank Reich hit it off quickly, with other trusted figures within the organization coming to the fore without one petulant figure standing in their way.
Of course, striking for the top pick and full control of their own destiny was the biggest statement of all. Something that finally landed a worthy successor to Cam Newton at football's most important position.
There seemed to be an extra level of freedom from Fitterer's perspective without Rhule holding him back. The front office figure managed the board masterfully once again, which perhaps takes some pressure off his own job status if Carolina's latest batch of college recruits ends up working out.
The times are indeed changing in Carolina. This shift in ethos couldn't be going much better right out of the gate, but it will count for nothing if results don't improve when it matters most.
With that being said, we examined deeper and graded every Panthers' pick from another dramatic draft process in 2023.