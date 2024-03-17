3 tight ends Carolina Panthers can draft to replace Hayden Hurst
The Carolina Panthers desperately need a pass-catching tight end.
By Dean Jones
Carolina Panthers could draft Ben Sinnott
Sam LaPorta's impact on the Detroit Lions as a rookie is further proof of what a good college tight end can do for an NFL offense. This is something the Carolina Panthers have lacked for years. Dan Morgan and Dave Canales have the perfect chance to rectify this long-standing complication during the 2024 NFL Draft.
One player who's done his stock no end of good throughout the pre-draft process up to now is Ben Sinnott. The Kansas State prospect is riding on the crest of a wave after a phenomenal NFL Scouting Combine performance, showcasing his outstanding athletic ability and also looking the part during on-field drills.
More importantly for Sinnott, this comes across on his game tape. He's a fluid mover and sharp out of his cuts. The prospect secures the football well under pressure and has enough elusiveness to become a threat to gain yards after the catch. This is the sort of tight-end presence the Panthers have lacked since Greg Olsen was at the peak of his powers.
But that's not all. Sinnott is a willing blocker, which is an overlooked but important part of playing the position. He wouldn't be classed as an elite speed merchant by any stretch, but this could be a good option at some stage on Day 2 of the draft.