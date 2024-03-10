Carolina Panthers 7-round 2024 NFL mock draft: Pre-free agency edition
The offseason is just beginning...
What should the Carolina Panthers do with their selections in the 2024 NFL Draft as the free-agent frenzy dawns?
The NFL Scouting Combine has come and gone. It is time for the Carolina Panthers to enter a critical stretch of the offseason as the legal tampering period of free agency begins and college pro days get underway.
What the Panthers will do in free agency will depend on how the market plays out at wide receiver, center, and tight end, three positions the team is expected to pursue in the coming weeks. This may also depend on the current contract situation with star pass rusher Brian Burns, who was placed on the non-exclusive franchise tag last week after both his agent and the team failed to reach an agreement on an extension.
Burns’ situation may sway how General Manager Dan Morgan approaches the draft. If a team is willing enough to send two first-round selections to Carolina, it will shake up its approach considerably with the potential hole at outside rush linebacker.
This week’s mock draft features no such scenario. I chose to go with another “best player available” approach. It will benefit the team come April 26, the second day of the draft. Not only would the Panthers improve their team, but they could still address specific needs that may equate to the BPA mentality.
Using the Pro Football Network simulator, this seven-round NFL mock draft provides another unique scenario for the Panthers.
