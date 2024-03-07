Best available offensive linemen for the Carolina Panthers in 2024 free agency
The Carolina Panthers must enhance their protction in 2024.
By Dean Jones
Who are the best offensive linemen available for the Carolina Panthers heading into a crucial 2024 free-agency period?
After the offensive line failed to meet even modest expectations when it came to protecting quarterback Bryce Young last season, the Carolina Panthers are looking to bolster this area of the field throughout a critical offseason. According to multiple reports, this is something they're planning to target during free agency despite not having much salary-cap space to throw around.
Brian Burns getting the non-exclusive franchise tag cost the Panthers $24 million. This leaves them with just $13 million in available financial resources. Simply put, Dan Morgan and Brandt Tilis have their work cut out in pursuit of getting the Panthers out of the abyss and back to respectability.
Some maneuvering is anticipated in the coming days before the legal tampering period officially begins next week. The Panthers will be frantically working behind the scenes to put themselves in the best possible position. Anything less would cause severe complications for Young entering a crucial second season under center.
Carolina Panthers must improve their OL in free agency
Looking at the available options, the Panthers should be able to find upgrades. What this means for the futures of Bradley Bozeman, Austin Corbett, and Brady Christensen remains to be seen. But as head coach Dave Canales said, there will be no room for sentiment as Carolina starts forming the foundations for a successful future.
Here are some of the best linemen worth considering. Whether the Panthers can acquire any of them is another matter:
- Kevin Dotson - OG (LA Rams)
- Mike Onwenu - OT/OL (Patriots)
- Connor Williams - C (Dolphins)
- Damien Lewis - OG (Seahawks)
- Graham Glasgow - OG (Lions)
- Robert Hunt - OG (Dolphins)
- Brian Allen - C (LA Rams)
- Saahdiq Charles - OG (Commanders)
- Jonah Jackson - OG (Lions)
- Lloyd Cushenberry - C (Broncos)
- Kevin Zeitler - OG (Ravens)
- Dalton Risner - OG (Vikings)
- Andre James - C (Raiders)
- Tyler Biadasz - C (Cowboys)
- Jon Feliciano - OG/C (49ers)
- Mitch Morse - C (Bills)
- Andrus Peat - OT/OG (Saints)
- Laken Tomlinson - OG ( NY Jets)
- Mark Glowinski - OG (NY Giants)
- Lucas Patrick - OG/C (Bears)
These are 20 viable candidates for the Panthers to consider. Some are better than others. Some are far more expensive than others. What the Panthers need to figure out is which players best suit their new schematic blocking concepts under Canales and if they have the right character to integrate seamlessly into the locker room.
Of course, this is also one of the deepest offensive line draft classes in some time. Considering how money is tight, it would be surprising if the Panthers didn't explore this avenue to find longer-term solutions. But make no mistake, solidifying the protection is paramount in pursuit of making things easier for Young.
The Panthers cannot afford to see their franchise quarterback slump further. This could knock his confidence beyond repair after an indifferent rookie campaign with mitigating circumstances attached. If the new regime decides that those currently around don't fit their way of thinking, they'll find players that do.
That's the only way the Panthers are going to move forward positively. It's not going to happen overnight. But with the right additions to the offensive line in free agency, that seems like a good place to start.