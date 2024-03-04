Carolina Panthers 7-round 2024 NFL mock draft: Trading Brian Burns edition
By Dean Jones
Which way could the Carolina Panthers go with their 2024 NFL Draft selections if they decide to tag-and-trade edge rusher Brian Burns?
It seems like the chances of Brian Burns leaving the Carolina Panthers are increasing. Josina Anderson of CBS Sports revealed that those in power have called off contract talks with the star edge rusher. While the franchise tag seems like the most likely scenario, teams around the league will be monitoring developments closely.
If the Panthers see fit - if they feel like it's the best thing for the franchise - then Burns being tagged and traded becomes a realistic option. This would be another top-level performer to depart entering their prime, but the relationship between the player and the organization is rapidly disintegrating when one factors everything into the equation.
This could have ramifications on Carolina's offseason plans. Specifically, getting additional draft assets by dealing their best pass-rusher by a considerable margin. It's not ideal, but it's the mess Dan Morgan and Brandt Tilis inherited from the previous regime of complete incompetence.
Using the Pro Football focus simulator, we took a look at how the Panthers could spend their 2024 NFL Draft selections in our latest seven-round mock. This starts by finding a willing suitor for the former first-round pick out of Florida State.
Carolina Panthers trade Brian Burns to the Lions
This is a sorry state of affairs. The Carolina Panthers refused to pay Brian Burns despite turning down a trade offer consisting of two first-round picks and more from the Los Angeles Rams before the 2022 deadline. They have no leverage whatsoever. If the new regime decides to trade the player, they won't get anything like the same compensation package.
In this scenario, Burns is dealt to the Detroit Lions for their first-round pick (No. 29 overall), together with second and fourth-rounders in 2025. This recoups another selection they coughed up to the Chicago Bears as part of the Bryce Young trade.
Again, Burns would be extended in an ideal world. But this situation might be going past the point of no return for all parties involved. You might think this offer is too low, but it might be the best Carolina can hope for.
Pre-registration is LIVE for FanDuel Sportsbook in North Carolina and you can secure up to $300 in bonus bets right now! New users who verify their identity before March 11th will automatically receive $100 in bonus bets. After launch, you can deposit at least $10 and bet $5 on any game to get an additional $200 in bonus bets win or lose. Sign up for FanDuel now!