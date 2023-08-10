3 UDFAs who could make the Carolina Panthers final 2023 roster after camp
By Dean Jones
Which undrafted free agents stand the best chance of making the Carolina Panthers' 53-man roster after their recent training camp?
Although storms washed away any chance of a second joint practice with the New York Jets to conclude training camp, it shouldn't detract from what an impressive few weeks it's been for Frank Reich's men. The level of optimism is only growing about what this team could accomplish next season and beyond - a stark contrast to the doom that enveloped everyone associated with the Carolina Panthers under the previous regime.
Training camp will have provided Reich and his staff with a broader perspective for their evaluations. Preseason games should also tell fans plenty about which players are separating themselves in pursuit of roster spots.
Some difficult decisions are upcoming for the Panthers and more than a few will feel aggrieved when the time comes for final cuts. But a number of unheralded individuals are walking away from their time at Wofford College feeling more confident about their chances that's for sure.
With this in mind, here are three undrafted free agents with the best chance to make Carolina's 53-man roster after camp.
Rejzohn Wright - Carolina Panthers CB
While Rejzohn Wright didn't do much to stand out during camp, he could still make the 53-man roster depending on how many cornerbacks the Carolina Panthers end up taking through. However, it's absolutely imperative that he shows out during preseason involvement.
There was nothing especially wrong with Wright's contribution. By all accounts, the Last Chance U star was steady enough, but those lower down the pecking order must be much more than that to surge above other more established players at the position.
C.J. Henderson and Keith Taylor Jr. seem to have a new lease of life under Carolina's much-improved coaching staff. This makes life more difficult for Wright, but his determination alone means he cannot be ruled out entirely.