5 critical observations from Carolina Panthers-NY Jets joint practice No. 1
It was time for the Carolina Panthers to test their mettle against Gang Green.
What are some critical observations from the Carolina Panthers' first joint practice with the New York Jets ahead of the 2023 season?
With one day left in training camp, the Carolina Panthers are ending it with two joint practices with the new-look New York Jets. Both teams enter the 2023 season with high expectations for different reasons of their own and it was easy to see why.
In front of a packed crowd of an estimated 10,000 crowd, fans from both teams got to experience the new talents such as Panthers rookie quarterback Bryce Young and one of the greatest to ever set foot on the gridiron in Aaron Rodgers.
It was a hot and humid day, per usual, at Wofford College. There was plenty of trash talk and mini skirmishes that took place between both teams. It was as you expected from a joint practice between two young, yet talented football teams.
Without further ado, here are some critical observations from the first of the joint practices between Carolina and New York.
Carolina Panthers and NY Jets fans showed out
When I arrived for the first day of training camp a couple of weeks ago, the environment was something I had not noticed in quite some time and likely since the days of Cam Newton and Luke Kuechly.
Today, after spending some time with fans along the black fence leading into the Carolina Panthers locker room, the hill overseeing both of the main practice fields was packed from corner to corner with very little room to walk.
This was amazing to see. The support from fans was incredible to watch. I had some good interactions with Jets fans at the end of practice Wednesday and they are certainly a passionate fanbase, and the same can be said for Carolina’s fans, too.
There was excitement and energy in the air from both sides which makes me excited for football season to finally begin its official start in just over a month. There is reason for hope and optimism again for these squads.