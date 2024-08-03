3 under-the-radar Carolina Panthers staking strong claims at 2024 camp
By Dan Tonna
Miles Sanders - Carolina Panthers RB
When emotions run high, Miles Sanders runs hard. After hearing the uproar that followed a disappointing first year with the Carolina Panthers, the running back looks rejuvenated to start training camp. Quarterback Bryce Young chimed in to say the veteran has looked intense throughout practices on his road to potential redemption.
The 27-year-old is running with a purpose. When the Panthers spent the No. 46 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft on Jonathon Brooks, his future with the team became muddled.
The explosive Brooks ran all over the SEC last season, accumulating 1,139 rushing yards and 10 touchdowns on the ground. His playstyle will allow him to assimilate nearly immediately into Dave Canales' offense, which early indications say will emphasize the run.
Only injury will halt the Brooks train. As the rookie continues to nurse an ACL tear, Sanders and Chuba Hubbard will be the featured backs.
Sanders has a tiny window of opportunity to prove his worth. Despite being on a $25 million contract with the team, the Panthers are no stranger to benching or cutting ties with players who do not meet expectations. The stakes are high, but if the former Penn State star can prove his performance last year was aberrant, he will be on the right track.
As it stands, Sanders is the most proven pass-catcher the Panthers have at running back. This provides tremendous value to Canales, who relied on Rachaad White to line up in the slot and even out wide last season with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
The Panthers are likely generations away from the next Christian McCaffrey, but Sanders could emerge as a consistent check-down option in Canales’ scheme.
The motivation to bounce back is there for all to see especially with so much money left on his deal. The jury is still out on Sanders, but he's done a wonderful job of silencing his ongoing doubters this summer.