5 critical observations from Carolina Panthers 2024 training camp Day 5
By Dean Jones
Lighting a fire under Miles Sanders
Nobody needs to tell Miles Sanders he didn't perform to the level anticipated following his high-profile move to the Carolina Panthers in free agency.
The running back lacked the spark that saw him become a Pro Bowler with the Philadelphia Eagles in 2022. Sanders lost his starting spot to Chuba Hubbard and many thought he might be released this offseason as general manager Dan Morgan removed several underperforming veterans with no financial benefits attached. However, he's getting another opportunity to showcase his talent under new head coach Dave Canales.
Sanders looks more like his old self over the early stages of training camp. He's benefitting from an improved offensive line and is running with more purpose than at any stage during the 2023 campaign. With the pads on for the first time, the former second-round pick wasn't giving any half-measures to his defensive teammates - evidenced by one big hit during scrimmages that typified his intensity throughout.
It's also clear Sanders has been noting the criticism directed at his previous production by the media. The normally mild-manned veteran threw shade on the reporters watching on, stating he'd heard what they'd been saying and he was going to some them something. If that's what it takes to light a fire under the Penn State product, so be it.
Motivation should be in plentiful supply for Sanders. Rashaad Penny's shock retirement all but guarantees he'll be getting a roster spot, but he needs to perform much better to stand any chance of seeing out the final year of his deal in 2025.
Sanders is getting his fair share of touches with the first string unit over camp so far. However, that could potentially change once second-rounder Jonathon Brooks gets the all-clear to participate.
The No. 46 overall selection in the 2024 NFL Draft is working his way back from a torn ACL suffered during his final college season at Texas. Brooks was brought in to be an immediate difference-maker, which could have a huge impact on Sanders' outlook if the incoming rookie makes his presence felt right out of the gate.