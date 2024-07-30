Shock Rashaad Penny retirement is good news for maligned Carolina Panthers vet
By Mike Luciano
The Carolina Panthers appear to be opting for a committee-based approach to their running back room after free agent signing Miles Sanders fell on his face in his first season with the club. The signing of Rashaad Penny was yet another way for head coach Dave Canales to experiment with different styles of threats from the backfield.
In addition to Chuba Hubbard returning after nearly crossing the 1,000-yard rushing plateau and second-round pick Jonathan Brooks coming to town with a fair degree of hype, Penny was brought in after yet another injury-filled season with the Philadelphia Eagles ended in tough fashion.
Penny's time with Carolina was not very long. Just a few days after declaring that he is one of the best running backs in the game when he is healthy, Penny was placed on the reserve/retired list at just 28 years old. With a career average of 5.6 yards per carry, the former first-round pick could have made some noise in the Panthers backfield.
Losing Penny may not be ideal for a Panthers team that was banking on a resurgence, but this could be a positive development for Sanders. With less proven competition in the running back room, the maligned veteran faces one fewer obstacle to playing time in 2024.
Rashaad Penny retirement is good news for Carolina Panthers RB Miles Sanders
Sanders was terrible in what was the first year of a four-year contract in 2023. His yards from scrimmage dropped from 1,347 in his final season with the Eagles to 586 in Carolina. He found the end zone just once and managed a pathetic 3.3 yards per carry.
However, if players like Bryce Young, the resurgent Jonathan Mingo, and any skill position player can be given a mulligan due to the horrendous situation previous head coach Frank Reich put everyone in, why can't Sanders?
Still just 27 years old, Sanders has enough juice left in the tank to be productive for Canales, who intends to adopt a run-heavy scheme with an improved offensive line to make things easier for Young under center.
With Hubbard failing to break the all-important 4.0 yards per carry barrier and the rookie Brooks starting the year on the active/non-football injury list, there is a very clear runway Sanders could use to take off and get back on the right track. It seems hard to believe the Penn State product just forgot how to play football once he put that silver and teal helmet on.
Sanders will be given an opportunity this season now that Penny is gone. However, if he doesn't take advantage of his second chance, playing time will be very hard to come by.