3 unsung heroes from Carolina Panthers 2023 training camp so far
- The unheralded WR
- The upstart OL
- The surprising edge rusher
By Dean Jones
Which Carolina Panthers players have emerged as unsung training camp heroes in pursuit of making the 53-man roster in 2023?
We are heading into the business end of training camp for the Carolina Panthers with a couple of traditional sessions remaining before the eagerly-anticipated joint practices with the New York Jets. This will be the biggest measuring stick yet for Frank Reich's group, who are aiming for immediate progress in 2023 en route to a potential NFC South title.
It's been a fascinating camp as expected considering the changes made from top to bottom. There's been a more relaxed yet professional feel to sessions this summer, which stems from improved coaches knowing exactly how to put their players in the best possible position to hit the ground running.
Position battles are ongoing and some places remain up for grabs, at least from the outside looking in. Much will depend on how certain individuals perform during preseason games, but some who were unheralded coming into camp have started altering perceptions at the best possible time.
With that in mind, here are three unsung heroes from Panthers' training camp in 2023 so far.
Eku Leota - Carolina Panthers OLB
Even though Frank Reich recently highlighted the need to acquire another productive edge rusher before the campaign, there are a couple lower down the pecking order that are getting themselves noticed. Kobe Jones' surge throughout camp has also come with first-team reps, with Eku Leota another that is emerging from obscurity to give himself a fighting chance.
Leota was an undrafted free agent out of Auburn who's dealt with some injury issues in recent years. But his size and athletic profile indicate there could be a role on offer if he continues to impress before final cuts are made.
Getting the rookie experience against Taylor Moton and Ikem Ekwonu wouldn't hurt at this juncture. Leota's fate is also likely to be determined by how impactful he is in the preseason, but his outlook looks more promising than ever after a phenomenal second week of camp.