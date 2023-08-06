3 unsung heroes from Carolina Panthers 2023 training camp so far
- The unheralded WR
- The upstart OL
- The surprising edge rusher
By Dean Jones
Nash Jensen - Carolina Panthers OL
The Carolina Panthers couldn't afford to stand still on their offensive line despite showing remarkable improvements during the previous campaign. Austin Corbett and Brady Christensen were injured in their Week 18 finale against the New Orleans Saints, so it was always worth improving depth and increasing competition for places along the way.
While the starting five looks locked in once Corbett gets back, the battles for positions lower on the depth chart remain a source of great intrigue. Although he's still fighting a losing battle, Nash Jensen is catching the eye and giving the coaching staff plenty to think about after a fantastic camp so far.
An undrafted free agent out of North Dakota State, Jensen is maximizing every rep coming his way and taking on everything being said by offensive line coach James Campen in the hope it can be enough. But the player clearly feels a sense of belonging already based on his comments via the team's website.
"Everybody's trying to win a job, trying to put food on the table for their families. I'm here to take somebody's job. So (I've) just got to come out here and compete every day. I feel like it's been really hard but easy at the same time, just with transitioning into a completely new team, meeting new guys. It's been fun getting to know everybody. And I feel like I've been able to play good enough and gel with the guys. (I) feel like I belong here."- Nash Jensen via Panthers.com
It would be a surprise if Jensen forced his way onto the 53-man roster, in all honesty. However, there's nothing to suggest he cannot secure a practice squad place and continue his encouraging development in a relatively short space of time.