Panthers News: Bryce Young, Austin Corbett, Chuba Hubbard and DeAngelo Hall
Examining the latest Carolina Panthers news and rumors from around the media.
By Dean Jones
Which Carolina Panthers news stories are hitting the headlines as Frank Reich's men head into the business end of training camp in 2023?
We are now heading into the final days of training camp before the Carolina Panthers leave the humid climate of Spartanburg and get into their normal game-week routines as the 2023 season draws ever closer. There is a lot to get through before then, which also includes the New York Jets coming to Wofford College for joint practices - the toughest measuring stick yet for a group that's going through some slight issues currently.
Until then, among the stories causing conversation recently include Bryce Young on the offense's struggles, Austin Corbett's recovery, Chuba Hubbard's team-first mentality, and DeAngelo Hall on his transition into the coaching world.
Let's delve into each topic in more detail.
Carolina Panthers hope for Austin Corbett
Missing Austin Corbett to begin the campaign is a big blow for the Carolina Panthers. The veteran free-agent signing made a massive impression on the offensive line during his first campaign in 2022, which ended on an extremely sour note after suffering a torn ACL in their season-finale against the New Orleans Saints.
It's been a long, hard rehabilitation period for Corbett, which the Panthers have documented on their website. When asked about the former Nevada star's recovery, head coach Frank Reich preached patience via Sports Illustrated while also remaining optimistic he'll be back soon.
"Still optimistic. He's still ahead of schedule, but we're not rushing that. I mean, we're not anticipating him being ready for Week 1. We'll just be patient. He's doing great. If you watched him move around, you'd say he looks like he could play Week 1 but that kind of injury, you go somewhat by the progress that they're making and then to that injury, there's just, it takes what it takes as far as time. And years of history of that injury tell you don't rush even when they're way ahead of schedule, it's still better to be cautious and don't get him in there too soon."- Frank Reich via Sports Illustrated
Hopefully, there will be no bumps in the road and Corbett return in good time. Before then, opportunity knocks for the likes of Cade Mays, Justin McCray, or Chandler Zavala depending on who steps in at right guard.