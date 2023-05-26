4 Carolina Panthers players who are already turning heads at 2023 OTAs
By Dean Jones
Which Carolina Panthers players are already turning heads during the team's opening organized team activities ahead of the upcoming 2023 campaign?
The Carolina Panthers have wrapped up the first three sessions of OTAs to officially begin preparations for the 2023 campaign. Veterans and rookies have been in the building at different stages, but this was the opening opportunity for Frank Reich and his staff to begin molding everyone as a complete unit.
Given league rules and the need to keep contact down to a minimum, OTAs have lost their mystique to a certain extent in recent years. The relaxed setting does work well for players looking to transition after arriving in free agency or via the 2023 NFL Draft, so it was good to see such a tremendous turnout given these practices are voluntary.
This was a chance for coaches and players alike to set the tone. After all the positive vibes emanating from the franchise throughout a memorable offseason, it's been a refreshing change of pace for all involved.
With that being said, here are four Panthers players who are already turning heads at 2023 OTAs.
Cade Mays - Carolina Panthers OL
With Austin Corbett expected to miss some regular season time as he recovers from a torn ACL, there is an opening for someone at the right guard position until the accomplished veteran is ready to return. It's still early in the preparation period, but Cade Mays looks like he might be the guy to take charge after an impressive opening to OTAs.
Mays is working with the first-team offensive line, which is a massive confidence boost for the former sixth-round pick. He was used sparingly as a rookie - which wasn't surprising given where he was taken in the 2022 draft - but the coaching staff clearly feels like he is ready to assume more responsibilities this time around.
There's a long way to go. But if Mays keeps this up, he could be in line for prominent reps in Week 1 at the Atlanta Falcons and possibly beyond.