3 unsung heroes from the Carolina Panthers triumph vs. Falcons in Week 15
These players deserve their flowers...
By Dean Jones
Which Carolina Panthers players emerged as unsung heroes during the team's divisional triumph over the Atlanta Falcons in Week 15?
They had to work hard, but the Carolina Panthers found a way to win for only the second time this season. It was a collective effort in pursuit of a common goal. There weren't many fans in the stands for differing reasons, but they left extremely satisfied with the effort and overall outcome.
Just when it looked like morale might be gone for the rest of 2023, the Panthers dug a little deeper. If nothing else, this speaks volumes about the character within the locker room while other teams around the league throw in the proverbial towel.
Hopefully, this can be the springboard to a profitable end to the campaign. Something that would provide a semblance of hope better days are coming under a new coaching staff and a potential change of direction in the front office.
That's for the future. For now, here are three unsung heroes from Carolina's success over the Atlanta Falcons at Bank of America Stadium.
Nick Thurman - Carolina Panthers DL
Derrick Brown is generating all the headlines right now - something he richly deserves after another exceptional campaign. However, the performance of Nick Thurman on the defensive front in Week 15 also needs recognition.
This was always a game won or lost in the trenches. The adverse weather dictated as much. Fortunately for the Carolina Panthers, Thurman rose to the occasion in pursuit of limiting a dangerous Atlanta Falcons rushing attack led by Bijan Robinson and Tyler Allgeier.
Thurman's confidence should be through the roof after this game. He's another unheralded player thriving under Ejiro Evero's guidance this season. Long may it continue.