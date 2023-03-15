3 ways Andy Dalton can help the Carolina Panthers in 2023
How can veteran quarterback Andy Dalton help the Carolina Panthers following his arrival in 2023 free agency?
Even though the Carolina Panthers made their bold move up to No 1 overall in the 2023 NFL Draft, the need for a veteran option was great. Something that was further highlighted after Sam Darnold opted to join the San Francisco 49ers on a one-year deal.
This left the Panthers with no alternative other than to explore the free-agent market for another option. They settled on Andy Dalton, who signed a two-year, $10 million deal that included a $4.83 million signing bonus and $8 million guaranteed.
Dalton is vastly experienced and performed well overall with the New Orleans Saints last season. But his role is going to alter significantly depending on which prospect the Panthers choose from atop the draft.
With this in mind, here are three ways Dalton can hep Carolina in a big way next season.
Way No. 1
Andy Dalton brings leadership to the Carolina Panthers
There isn't much that Andy Dalton hasn't seen or done since entering the league. His days of throwing 25-plus touchdowns a season are probably over, but the leadership he'll bring to the quarterback room will be invaluable to the Carolina Panthers for the duration of his deal.
Dalton knows what his role is at this stage. Something that will smooth his own transition to a team he competed against last season on the New Orleans Saints.
And who knows, he might bring a secret or two with him for good measure.