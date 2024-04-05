3 ways Carolina Panthers can avoid disaster during the 2024 NFL Draft
By Dean Jones
How can Carolina Panthers general manager Dan Morgan avoid disaster during his first 2024 NFL Draft as the team's front-office leader?
After a busy free agency period for the Carolina Panthers, general manager Dan Morgan must further enhance the team's chances of progression by successfully navigating the 2024 NFL Draft. Scott Fitterer didn't accomplish this effectively and paid with his job.
Morgan seems to be going about things with more professionalism and purpose than the previous regime. He's making tough choices to provide a level of stability. He wants to build through the draft and supplement with free-agent additions. Hitting on his picks in 2024 is the first stepping stone to achieving this feat.
The Panthers don't have a first-round pick following their trade-up for quarterback Bryce Young last year. Morgan does have seven other selections over the remaining rounds to potentially find immediate difference-makers and intriguing development options. Whether he can achieve this or not remains to be seen.
With this in mind, here are three ways the Panthers can avoid disaster when the all-important selection process arrives.
Carolina Panthers must stick to the plan
Some fans might not like the way Dan Morgan's gone about his business where certain decisions are concerned, but there is a legitimate plan in place at last. No longer will the Carolina Panthers gamble their future on suspect trades for players down on their luck, there's a different mindset within the building as the new power structure looks to get this once-proud franchise off its knees and back to respectability.
Sticking to this plan is critical. Morgan wants to take the best players available and find the right characters that fit into the team's culture, which he is looking to restore. Some obvious needs must be addressed, but adopting this mentality throughout the draft process represents a solid foundation from which to build.
