3 ways Carolina Panthers QB Bryce Young can build on positive preseason in Week 1
Bryce Young plays his first competitive NFL game this weekend.
By Dean Jones
How can Carolina Panthers quarterback Bryce Young build on a positive preseason in Week 1 against the Atlanta Falcons?
After being restricted to limited involvement during preseason games, the Carolina Panthers are gearing up to unleash quarterback Bryce Young for his official NFL debut in Week 1. A tricky divisional test at the Atlanta Falcons awaits, which could set the tone for better fortunes and a potential NFC South title push under head coach Frank Reich in 2023.
Young has an enormous amount of pressure on his inexperienced shoulders. That comes with the territory of being the No. 1 overall pick, but it also bears more significance when one considers the Panthers have been starved of productive quarterback play since their controversial decision to release Cam Newton shortly before the 2020 campaign began.
The Falcons will fancy their chances of giving Young a baptism of fire on home turf. But looking at how the former Alabama star's conducted himself throughout a glittering football journey so far, it's something he'll be more than ready for.
On this topic, here are three ways Young can build on a positive summer during his first taste of competitive NFL action.
Bryce Young must leave nothing to chance
One of the big things that set Bryce Young apart throughout the pre-draft assessment stage was his football acumen. This is one of the most polished rookies in terms of preparation and overall knowledge of the game that's emerged from the college ranks in some time, so he must put this to good use heading into his competitive debut.
Week 1 games are always some of the most difficult to prepare for. Teams don't show their hand schematically and a large majority of veteran starters don't see the field in preseason, so Young needs to have his wits about him at all times in pursuit of an opening weekend triumph.
If Young prepares in his normally relentless way for every eventuality, he'll have a good chance of making an immediate statement on the NFL stage.