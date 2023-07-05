3 ways the Carolina Panthers won during the 2023 offseason
By Dean Jones
Carolina Panthers reinstalled NFL standards
It's clear standards had slipped beyond recognition in recent years. Steve Wilks did an admirable job of restoring a sense of pride to the Carolina Panthers as interim head coach in 2022, which was exactly what everyone associated with the franchise needed with confidence and morale at an all-time low.
This wasn't enough for Wilks to get the job long-term. But the foundations were laid and Frank Reich's introduction instantly began enhancing this newfound professionalism and exceptional standards.
Reich is a former Panthers player and the first quarterback in franchise history, which obviously helped. The Keep Pounding mantra that was in danger of being cast aside under the previous regime is now front and center once again, with the coaching staff bringing NFL-caliber development at a critical time for many on Carolina's roster.
The proud, community ethos that makes the Panthers great is also returning to prominence. There is a genuine connection building once again with fans, who became disillusioned and frustrated in equal measure with how things were being run under David Tepper's ownership previously.
Having a team to believe in again means everything. Trust seems to be restored with true football men making the decisions, so the atmosphere should be entirely different for Carolina's home opener in Week 2 when they welcome the New Orleans Saints on Monday Night Football.
It's been an incredible few months. And the best could be yet to come.