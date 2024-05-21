3 winners (and 2 losers) from Carolina Panthers 2024 offseason overhaul
By Dean Jones
Loser No. 1
Miles Sanders - Carolina Panthers RB
Miles Sanders came into the Carolina Panthers with a lofty reputation and big ambitions. He wanted to become the genuine three-down running back the franchise lost when they traded Christian McCaffrey to the San Francisco 49ers. Those in power at the time paid him handsomely and were expecting an immediate return on their investment.
Unfortunately, this was another grave error in judgment. One that didn't look favorably on previous general manager Scott Fitterer, who was fired almost immediately after the 2023 campaign concluded to the surprise of nobody.
Sanders dealt with a frustrating injury that meant he wasn't at 100 percent to start the campaign. He spent time on the sidelines and lost his No. 1 spot to Chuba Hubbard - something he was unable to wrestle back from the former fourth-round selection over the second half of 2023.
The Panthers cut ties with several established free agents this offseason with little financial benefits attached. Dan Morgan opted to rip the band-aid off quickly by removing veterans such as Bradley Bozeman, Vonn Bell, and Hayden Hurst. Despite this roster shake-up, Sanders got a reprieve.
Good news for the player, right? Not really.
Carolina wasn't going to wait around and hope Sanders could galvanize his career under Dave Canales. They re-signed Raheem Blackshear, traded up in the second round for Jonathon Brooks, and signed Rashaad Penny to further bolster depth once the draft concluded. This raises the stakes for the Penn State product in no uncertain terms.
The Panthers have increased competition in the running back room as Canales plans to adopt a run-first mindset to his offensive scheme. Sanders seems highly motivated to right some wrongs, but the margin for error has gone from slim to almost non-existent thanks to the fresh faces acquired.
If Sanders looks sluggish throughout the summer and others outperform him, a situation could emerge where he's made surplus to requirements despite being paid a $2 million roster bonus earlier this year. Although unlikely, it's something to keep a close eye on during an integral preparation period for the player.