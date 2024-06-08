3 winners (and 2 losers) from Carolina Panthers 2024 OTAs
By Dean Jones
Dave Canales set out his stall early. The head coach wanted to simplify things and get everyone associated with the Carolina Panthers to enjoy their football again. It wasn't easy last season, so turning the page on a disastrous period in franchise history was the only way he could hit the ground running.
There was a noticeable difference in energy during voluntary organized team activities. Canales' boundless enthusiasm and exceptional teaching methods resonate well with the modern-day player. They are responding accordingly.
This is an ongoing assessment for Canales and general manager Dan Morgan. Players are vying for starting spots and depth chart positions before final cuts arrive later this summer. Starting on the right foot at OTAs typically sets the tone for what's to come.
It was fascinating to see things unfold, but there's a rejuvenated atmosphere in the building that can lay the foundations for a successful future. With this in mind, here are three winners and two losers from Carolina's OTAs in 2024.
Winner No. 1
Jonathan Mingo - Carolina Panthers WR
After the Carolina Panthers traded for Diontae Johnson and selected Xavier Legette at No. 32 overall in the 2024 NFL Draft, there is pressure on Jonathan Mingo to perform in 2024. The wide receiver went through significant complications as a rookie, but all hope is not lost provided he challenges himself and responds to improved coaching methods throughout the summer.
According to those in attendance at voluntary organized team activities, Mingo looks the part. His physique is right where it needs to be and the wideout looks reinvigorated, ready to silence some increasing doubters when competitive action resumes once again.
This is a positive step, but no more than that. The former second-round pick out of Ole Miss needs to keep up this level of production when things get more intense. Mingo must also seize the moment when preseason targets come his way in pursuit of gaining the trust of head coach Dave Canales and quarterback Bryce Young.
Mingo has talent. Unlocking this will be key for Canales in his quest to get more from the pass-catcher in 2024.