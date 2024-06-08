3 winners (and 2 losers) from Carolina Panthers 2024 OTAs
By Dean Jones
Winner No. 2
Bryce Young - Carolina Panthers QB
Bryce Young had to start the preparation period well. The Carolina Panthers invested significant resources in placing a better supporting cast around the quarterback throughout the offseason. They also hired Dave Canales - someone with a proven track record of galvanizing those down on their luck at football's most important position.
Canales made his intentions clear where Young is concerned. He doesn't believe there is much to fix. The progressive thinker is working on key fundamentals such as footwork and quicker distribution. He'll also be depending more heavily on the running attack and molding a scheme around the Heisman Trophy winner's strengths.
This is night and day from the environment Young walked into as a rookie. It's only early in the process, but there is renewed focus and determination in the player's demeanor. Something that became an ongoing positive during voluntary organized team activities.
Young knows last season wasn't good enough. The former Alabama star also knows his shelf-life might be short with another indifferent campaign in 2024. Canales and the Panthers believe in his capabilities. Now, it's time for the signal-caller to repay the faith.
The small improvements made by Young in a short space of time haven't gone unnoticed by coaches or teammates. He's getting his confidence and swagger back slowly, which was another important piece of the offseason puzzle after such a turbulent first season in a professional environment.
There is a long way to go for Young. Nobody is getting too carried away despite positivity growing exponentially in recent months. Getting a solid footing during the summer is crucial, but seeing Carolina's prized possession out on the gridiron in a competitive setting will tell fans plenty about what the future could hold.
Nobody in the building is giving up on Young just yet. That's not the case in some sections of the media, which is more fuel for his fire en route to a potential bounce-back in 2024.