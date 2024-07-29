3 winners (and 2 losers) from Carolina Panthers 2024 training camp Week 1
By Dean Jones
It's been fascinating to watch the Carolina Panthers get into the swing of things over the first week of training camp. Dave Canales and his staff are placing greater demands on their players in pursuit of brighter fortunes next time around. The head coach remains a beacon of positivity, but he's also not afraid to hold this group to account if performance levels aren't up to scratch.
The Panthers are gearing up for their first padded practices this week. This will be the best indicator yet of where this roster is and what more might be needed. Everything seems to be going according to plan so far. More importantly, injury complications have been minimal.
There's a long way to go before final cuts are due. The Panthers have a lot of moving parts that must come together effectively to stand any chance of hitting the ground running in Week 1 at the New Orleans Saints. Staking an early claim always helps, but there are plenty more opportunities to shine in the weeks ahead for those who take a little longer to get going.
With that being said, here are three winners and two losers from Week 1 of Carolina's 2024 training camp.
Winners and losers from Carolina Panthers training camp Week 1
Winner No. 1
Terrace Marshall Jr. - Carolina Panthers WR
Stop me if you've heard this one before.
Terrace Marshall Jr. has made an impressive start to training camp. The wide receiver faces a fight to enhance his prospects of making the 53-man roster after a plethora of new additions throughout the offseason. Once again, he's off to a promising opening over the first week of practice.
Marshall's come up with some outstanding catches and seems to be benefitting from Dave Canales' improved teaching methods. Hopes are somewhat growing as a result, but fans are approaching this with a sense of cautious optimism rather than getting too carried away.
This is a familiar tale for the former second-round pick out of LSU. Marshall's been a standout performer over the last two summers. Unfortunately for the wideout, this never transitions effectively to a competitive setting.
The Carolina Panthers would be wise to give Marshall all he can handle from a target standpoint during the preseason. His situation remains precarious entering a contract year, but he's bolstered his chances considerably over the opening exchanges of camp.