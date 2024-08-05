3 winners (and 2 losers) from Carolina Panthers 2024 training camp Week 2
By Dean Jones
Winner No. 2
Diontae Johnson - Carolina Panthers WR
Diontae Johnson is someone who'll be integral to the Carolina Panthers' chances in 2024. The wide receiver comes into the franchise with a big chip on his shoulder after being cast aside by the Pittsburgh Steelers. He's learned some harsh lessons as a result - something that he's looking to put to good use in a different environment.
Johnson's exceptional route running was a revelation over Week 2 of training camp. The former third-round pick has the quick-twitch capabilities and short-area speed to cause havoc for opposing secondaries. There are times when concentration issues emerge, but he's easily the team's No. 1 wideout right now.
Another positive element of Johnson's early time with the Panthers centers on his blossoming relationship with quarterback Bryce Young. It's still a work in progress, but the chemistry and timing are improving with each practice. They're spending a lot of time together behind the scenes and it shows. This rapport should serve both players well when the regular season arrives.
There have been no signs of the locker room distraction accusations that were thrown at Johnson in Pittsburgh so far. He's leading by example and raising standards across the board. Couple this with the other veteran tone-setters acquired by the Panthers this offseason, it's not hard to see why things are looking up.
Johnson's heard all the chatter about his persona and how the player's best days might be behind him. He's putting this extra motivation to good use so far. There's also the small matter of another lucrative contract extension to attain with the Panthers or elsewhere if things go better than anticipated.
The Toledo product is catching the eye almost constantly. Johnson looks recharged and ready to help Young thrive in Year 2 of his professional career. Considering the price general manager Dan Morgan got the pass-catcher for, it already looks like outstanding business.
Getting it done in the regular season is the litmus test. Fortunately for the Panthers, Johnson's got proven credentials that should serve him well.