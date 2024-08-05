3 winners (and 2 losers) from Carolina Panthers 2024 training camp Week 2
By Dean Jones
Loser No. 2
Ian Thomas - Carolina Panthers TE
Just when it seemed as if Ian Thomas was starting to build some genuine momentum.
The Carolina Panthers were encouraged by what they saw from the veteran tight end over early workouts and the first few days of training camp. Thomas looked rejuvenated within head coach Dave Canales' scheme, providing quarterback Bryce Young with a dependable option in the passing game who could get upfield with surprising frequency. This came to a screeching halt during Week 2.
Canales revealed that the former fourth-round selection suffered a calf injury that is expected to sideline him for a while. This was a bitter blow to Thomas' chances of becoming a bigger part of Carolina's offense, although one couldn't dismiss this possibility entirely once he's cleared to return.
Fans approached Thomas' significant renaissance with a sense of caution, in any case. They've seen the Indiana product flash during the summer with no substance attached in the regular season previously. Things might have been different with Canales leading the charge, but this injury issue represents a major hurdle to overcome.
Thomas isn't the only tight end on the shelf right now. Tommy Tremble and Stephen Sullivan are also unable to take part in practices currently. The likes of Jordan Matthews and rookie fourth-rounder Ja'Tavion Sanders are getting extended work in their absence, catching the eye to bolster their roster credentials.
This was a crossroads campaign for Thomas in no uncertain terms. He's flattered to deceive almost constantly since the Panthers let Greg Olsen walk in 2020. He was restricted to blocking duties more often than not last season and took another pay cut to remain on the squad. Things were looking up at long last, but this latest bump in the road could have huge ramifications on his outlook.
Just how long Thomas will be out wasn't revealed. However, the urgency to make his presence felt immediately once he gets clearance couldn't be more obvious.