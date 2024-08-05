3 winners (and 2 losers) from Carolina Panthers 2024 training camp Week 2
By Dean Jones
Winner No. 3
Jadeveon Clowney - Carolina Panthers OLB
Jadeveon Clowney quickly emerged into an alpha-like presence within the Carolina Panthers. The veteran edge rusher isn't coming to just make up the numbers and collect a lofty paycheck closer to home after deciding to join the team in free agency. He wants to raise standards and help establish a winning mentality across the franchise - something that's been sorely lacking under the previous two coaching regimes.
Clowney believes this project can surge forward quicker than anticipated. He likes the talent at Carolina's disposal and is working exceptionally hard to assist in any way. This is exactly the sort of player the Panthers need at this critical stage of another rebuild.
This is a collective effort rather than players just looking out for themselves. The former No. 1 overall selection out of South Carolina has been around a lot of successful organizations throughout his career. He's eager for that to continue in Charlotte.
His influence off the field will be important. However, the level of consistency being displayed by Clowney during drills and scrimmages leaves plenty of reasons for optimism.
The once-generational college prospect is fast and explosive. Clowney is relishing being the top dog in Carolina's edge-rushing room. He's giving offensive linemen all they can handle while also providing some helpful hints on how to improve along the way. To say this is a breath of fresh air would be an understatement.
Defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero will be heavily reliant on Clowney next season. The Panthers aren't blessed with the greatest depth in their edge rushing unit. Until fellow free-agent signing D.J. Wonnum gets medically cleared to resume football activities following a torn quad, the Rock Hill native must pick up the slack and assert his dominance.
It's a responsibility Clowney is taking seriously. The Panthers are benefitting greatly from his presence. Just how much action he'll see in the preseason is debatable, but Evero can relax safe in the knowledge he's experienced enough to hit the ground running when competitive action arrives.