Jadeveon Clowney sets tone-setting challenge for Carolina Panthers teammates
Jadeveon Clowney hasn't done much losing throughout his NFL career. He's been around winning organizations over his time in the league. He doesn't plan on changing that with the Carolina Panthers.
General manager Dan Morgan pulled off a coup by convincing Clowney that this was a project worth being part of. The promise of playing closer to home coupled with a two-year deal were other reasons, but the edge rusher wasn't planning on just turning up for a paycheck before his productive career concluded.
Once touted as a generational prospect from South Carolina en route to becoming the No. 1 overall pick in the 2014 NFL Draft, there's a lot to like about the way Clowney's affected the Panthers in such a short space of time. He's setting the right tone, creating disruption almost constantly, and leading by example.
Jadeveon Clowney's mindset can help the Carolina Panthers improve in 2024
This is exactly what Morgan had in mind when he handed the veteran a $20 million deal this offseason. Clowney's embracing the challenge. More importantly, he's a willing helper to get his teammates up to the correct standard based on comments via the team's website.
"This is for the guys out there with me. It wasn't necessarily about myself. It's other guys around me. I expect them to go hard too. We sign up to play this game and practice and it's much bigger than myself. It ain't about me. It's about the guys around me, trying to get them guys to develop…I come in as being one of the older players in the league and I don't want to have no slack off by myself before I start saying something to anybody else. So, I got to hold myself to a high standard and that's how I approach the days when I walk in the building."- Jadeveon Clowney via Panthers.com
Clowney's presence commanded respect instantly. The Panthers need to get themselves out of a pretty significant hole and established figures like this - ones who aren't going to accept failure or even mediocrity - are essential to the cause. Whether it brings any immediate turnaround remains to be seen, but it's not a bad starting point by any stretch.
The standards have been raised. Clowney challenged his teammates to be better, to increase expectations, and to get those around the NFL looking at them differently. He's also confident the pieces are in place to ensure performance levels surge much quicker than most anticipate.
Anything less won't be tolerated. Clowney isn't going to sit by idly if some aren't displaying the necessary commitment. He's going to let them know about it - accountability that should keep urgency high and momentum building.
That's only going to help the Panthers, especially after losing several key defensive figures throughout the offseason. Clowney isn't here to make up the numbers. He wants to make his presence felt and is demanding nothing but excellence from himself and those he's going into battle with. Far too many went through the motions during Carolina's two-win campaign. That's not going to be the case in 2024 if the three-time Pro Bowler has a say on the matter.
Clowney's arrival legitimized Morgan's plans to make the Panthers feared around the league once again. Don't be surprised if this becomes one of the best free-agent signings in recent franchise history when it's all said and done.