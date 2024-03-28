Jadeveon Clowney reveals tipping point behind Carolina Panthers switch
The edge rusher's career has come full circle...
By Dean Jones
Jadeveon Clowney revealed the primary tipping point behind his eye-catching move to the Carolina Panthers in free agency.
Jadeveon Clowney joining the Carolina Panthers was universally well-received among the team's long-suffering fanbase. They were in desperate need of edge-rushing help and he was arguably the best remaining free agent sitting on the market. After trading Brian Burns to the New York Giants and losing the duo of Frankie Luvu and Yetur Gross-Matos in free agency, this goes a long way to filling the void.
Clowney signed a two-year deal that comes with $20 million attached and could be worth up to $24 million with incentives. He's no spring chicken at 31 years old, but the former No. 1 overall selection is coming off the best campaign of his professional career by a considerable margin with the Baltimore Ravens last time out. This also represents an immediate upgrade on anything Carolina has right now.
Of course, this also represents a homecoming of sorts for Clowney.
Jadeveon Clowney outlines decision to join Carolina Panthers
The Rock Hill native went to South Pointe High School and became a college football phenom at South Carolina en route to the pros. When speaking to Josina Anderson of CBS Sports once the move became public knowledge, the formidable presence revealed that home comforts played a significant role in his decision to spurn advances from the New York Jets.
"We're going to be just 30 minutes from home. It's where we do all our community and foundation work going into season 11. Plus, my Grandaddy is getting older, and last year we had a lot of losses in our family. So honestly, it just feels like a a full circle moment being closer."- Jadeveon Clowney via X
Money isn't everything, although the Panthers giving him the added security of a two-year deal probably factored a lot into the equation. Being around and spending time with family - especially those who might not have much longer - is something not even millions in the bank can match.
The Panthers are going to benefit greatly from Clowney's presence on and off the field. He instantly legitimizes general manager Dan Morgan's plans for the franchise and gives defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero a dependable veteran after losing so many established starters. He's also one of the league's best at setting the edge on running downs, which is an area where Carolina struggled last time around.
This is a win-win for all parties. It gives the Panthers a marquee name to spearhead their pass rush next season. It also provides Clowney with financial security over the next two years and the chance to be closer to the people he cares about most year-round. Enhancing his community work only sweetens the pot.
Hopefully, Clowney still has a couple of good years left. The Panthers have bet a decent chunk of change that's the case, although this shouldn't prevent those in power from targeting a gifted edge presence relatively early in the 2024 NFL Draft to further bolster the options at Evero's disposal.
Clowney's football life has officially come full circle. If he performs at the level we saw consistently last season, this will be another great piece of business by Morgan.