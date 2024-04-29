3 winners (and 2 losers) from the Carolina Panthers 2024 NFL Draft
There were winners and losers from Dan Morgan's first draft.
By Dean Jones
The Carolina Panthers' roster revamp under new general manager Dan Morgan had the chance to gain further momentum during the 2024 NFL Draft. It's been an eventful offseason of comings and goings across the board, which was almost a necessity after a two-win season that brought nothing but disgrace to the organization. The sooner things stabilize, the better their chances of progress will be.
Morgan spent the draft searching for not only talent, but those with leadership qualities and the right mentality to fit into his culture restoration project. The front office leader carried on with his trend of focusing the big-time resources on offense, leaving Ejiro Evero with development pieces he'll need to mold into capable contributors over time.
There is a plan of attack that Morgan and head coach Dave Canales haven't deviated from during their first offseason in legitimate positions of power. Everything must come together in the weeks and months ahead before Week 1, but there's a growing sense of belief within the building that can hopefully result in immediate growth.
With that being said, we picked out three winners and two losers from another enthralling Panthers 2024 NFL Draft process.
Winner No. 1
Austin Corbett - Carolina Panthers C
The Carolina Panthers reaffirmed their confidence in Austin Corbett's ability to successfully transition to the center position during the 2024 NFL Draft. There was a wealth of talented prospects available at various stages in an extremely deep class. Dan Morgan resisted the temptation in favor of strengthening other position groups.
This means there is no real contingency plan behind Corbett, although that could change once the Panthers examine potential free-agent backups with more experience. Morgan also stated that Brady Christensen has been taking center reps in the event he has to become the primary backup across several different positions along the protection.
It's a huge gamble considering the former second-round selection hasn't played a competitive down at the center spot and is developing a concerning injury history. After so much investment around quarterback Bryce Young, the last thing he needs is the offensive line anchor and primary communicator becoming a weak link.