Grading every Carolina Panthers pick from the 2024 NFL Draft
By Dean Jones
Dan Morgan's left a good impression this offseason. The general manager had a tremendous mess to clean up, but installing a sense of long-term purpose and professionalism in the front office operation was the only way things could start trending upward.
In that sense, it's been mission accomplished. The Panthers had a chance to bolster their roster with the seven 2024 NFL Draft picks at their disposal, which Morgan had to navigate successfully to alleviate any remaining doubts about the decision to promote him to the job top.
It was fascinating to see Carolina's approach to the process. There was once again a high priority placed on giving quarterback Bryce Young some extra weapons on offense. Morgan wasn't timid when it came to trading up or down the order when opportunities came along. He also emphasized athleticism and leadership from the incoming class.
The onus is now on head coach Dave Canales to get them on the same page quickly. Preparations for the 2024 campaign will ramp up in the coming weeks, so integrating their rookie group successfully could go a long way to exceeding expectations right out of the gate.
That's for the future. For now, we took an in-depth look and graded every Panthers pick from the 2024 NFL Draft.
Carolina Panthers drafted Michael Barrett
- Linebacker | Michigan Wolverines
- Round No. 7 | No. 222 overall
Seven-round selections always face an uphill battle to make the 53-man roster. They have contract security to a certain extent, but they're starting from the bottom and have the tall order of working their way up gradually.
Michael Barrett was Carolina's final selection at No. 240 overall. He's an experienced linebacker and was a team captain with the national championship-winning Michigan Wolverines. He's a little undersized to play an every-down role in the pros, but there could be potential as a rotational piece and core special teamer.
Draft Grade: B
This was a flier pick that the Carolina Panthers can hopefully mold into a contributor in the coming years. It hasn't cost Dan Morgan to find out if there's something untapped attached. His experience within a winning program and working under accomplished head coach Jim Harbaugh should also stand him in good stead.