Carolina Panthers 2024 offseason schedule: When are OTAs, rookie minicamps?
Football is coming back, slowly...
By Dean Jones
The Carolina Panthers have already been back in the building to familiarize themselves with the new coaching staff and begin laying the foundations for a more profitable future. Attendance was high for the start of offseason workouts, which was a definite positive for head coach Dave Canales as he looks to get everyone on the same page quickly.
It's been a frantic recruitment period up to now with more drama ahead when the 2024 NFL Draft arrives. Some of the core pieces are still in place, but the roster's also been given a fresh injection of energy by general manager Dan Morgan. Not every move is going to pay dividends, yet fans can relax safe in the knowledge there is a genuine plan for sustained growth rather than mortgaging the team's future on quick fixes.
Business is about to pick up for the Panthers. While those in power are currently busy finalizing their draft board and meeting with the final few permitted prospects, players are slowly getting back into the groove with the offseason workout schedule set to gather pace.
As part of the collective bargaining agreement, the offseason schedule is divided into three phases:
Phase One: This consists of team meetings between staff and players in addition to physical rehabilitation for any injured parties. It's also the time when Carolina's strength and conditioning coaches can begin their respective programs.
Phase Two: This is the time allotted to individual and group drills. Contact is not permitted, but it allows the staff to go through their demands and begin implementing schematic concepts or adjustments.
Phase Three: Organized team practices - normally referred to as OTAs. Again, contact is not permitted, but the Panthers will be allowed to run 7-on-7, 9-on-7, and 11-on-11 drills during this stage of the 2024 preparation period.
There's also a chance for Carolina's incoming draft class and any undrafted free agents to get their initial NFL baptism at rookie minicamp. Just who the Panthers end up picking is still up for debate, but there's no time to revel in the glory of making it to the big league. The hard work is just beginning for those looking to establish themselves.
Here are the key Panthers off-season dates to mark on your calendar.
Carolina Panthers 2024 offseason schedule
Voluntary Minicamp:
- April 23-25
OTA offseason workouts:
- May 20-21
- May 23
- May 28-29
- May 31
- June 3-4
- June 6
Rookie minicamp:
- May 3-6 or May 10-13
Mandatory minicamp:
- June 11-13
Canales and his staff have a significant amount of work ahead. The head coach speaks with so much purpose that it's hard not to buy in. At the same time, actions speak far louder than words to a fanbase that has been sold down the river almost constantly throughout David Tepper's ownership so far.
The new man in charge is quietly confident about Carolina's chances. He doesn't see this as a vast rebuild, but rather a chance to galvanize a confidence-sapped group of players and mold them into a respectable outfit.
How Canales navigates his first offseason as an NFL head coach will go a long way to determining whether this goal can be attained.